SunStrong Entertainment launches charity campaign addressing social issues

FOLLOWING its Scam Prevention Short Film Contest, local production house SunStrong Entertainment is stepping up its dedication to social responsibility by launching the ‘Speak Up Bravely If Something Happens’ charity campaign.
This initiative focuses on seven crucial themes, including scams, mental health, suicide, substance abuse, bullying, sexual assault, and abortion. The campaign utilises radio dramas and a specially recorded single to raise awareness and address these important issues.
The official launch of the campaign took place at A Quiet Place, Federal Arcade, with the attendance of Teo Nie Ching, the Deputy Minister of Communications. During the event, she expressed that the government has heightened efforts in content removal and the creation of helplines and reporting channels, specifically targeting the issues highlighted by this campaign.
“This is yet another commendable initiative by SunStrong Entertainment, which has been persistent in their prevention education and awareness efforts. We call on more parties to utilise various mediums and platforms to spread educational and informative content for a better Malaysia,” she said.
SunStrong Entertainment founder Jment Lim says, “Over the years, besides being part of some great films such as Snow in Midsummer directed by Chong Keat Aun that received nine nominations at the Chinese-language Oscars known as Golden Horse Awards.
He further added, “SunStrong Entertainment has also been sponsoring, supporting and holding numerous social causes including the Scam Prevention Short Film Contest as we believe that every company has a responsibility to lend a hand or voice to important matters in whichever way they could.”
My Masterpiece and Innovation Media founder Joseph Seow shares, “These hardships are not just numbers or stories but real suffering, real pain affecting real people. It is important that we do not turn a blind eye but to do our part to spread awareness and prevention methods while creating a more caring society.”
The campaign’s seven subject matters will be featured in a seven-episode radio drama airing on AiFM every Monday and Tuesday starting from 11th March at 12:20 pm. This special series is set to be a highlighted program during this year’s Hari RTM anniversary celebration.
The voice cast, which included Jordan Voon, Coby Chong, Jordan Sen, MayJune, Remon Lim, Crystal Ong, Xie Songfan, and others, demonstrated their talent by recording their parts in just one take.
Attendees were treated to the premiere of the music video for the inspiring single Right Here, Right Now, performed by Jment Lim, Daniel Lee, Yise Loo, Soh Chin Chuan, Daniel Chezi, Nicole Lai, Aki Huang, and Harn during the event.
This specially recorded track, created in support of the ‘Speak Up Bravely If Something Happens’ campaign, features lyrics by Wong San San and composition by Yu Heng.
The event was also graced by the presence of TV2 channel manager Ng Leng Leng and AiFM general manager Lim Yen Leng. Among the attendees were a hundred guests, including the voice cast, singers, personalities, and industry players who gathered to witness the launch and enjoy the premiere of the music video.