SunStrong Entertainment launches charity campaign addressing social issues

FOLLOWING its Scam Prevention Short Film Contest, local production house SunStrong Entertainment is stepping up its dedication to social responsibility by launching the ‘Speak Up Bravely If Something Happens’ charity campaign.

This initiative focuses on seven crucial themes, including scams, mental health, suicide, substance abuse, bullying, sexual assault, and abortion. The campaign utilises radio dramas and a specially recorded single to raise awareness and address these important issues.

The official launch of the campaign took place at A Quiet Place, Federal Arcade, with the attendance of Teo Nie Ching, the Deputy Minister of Communications. During the event, she expressed that the government has heightened efforts in content removal and the creation of helplines and reporting channels, specifically targeting the issues highlighted by this campaign.

“This is yet another commendable initiative by SunStrong Entertainment, which has been persistent in their prevention education and awareness efforts. We call on more parties to utilise various mediums and platforms to spread educational and informative content for a better Malaysia,” she said.

SunStrong Entertainment founder Jment Lim says, “Over the years, besides being part of some great films such as Snow in Midsummer directed by Chong Keat Aun that received nine nominations at the Chinese-language Oscars known as Golden Horse Awards.