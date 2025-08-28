Twice returns to Kuala Lumpur for concert

The girl band kicked off the tour on July 19 and 20 at Inspire Arena in Incheon, South Korea, followed by performances in cities including Osaka (July 26–27), Aichi (Aug 23–24), Fukuoka (Aug 30–31), Tokyo (Sept 16–17), Macau (Sept 27–28), Bulacan (Oct 4), Singapore (Oct 11–12), Kuala Lumpur (Oct 25), Sydney (Nov 1–2), Melbourne (Nov 8–9), Kaohsiung (Nov 22), Hong Kong (Dec 6), and Bangkok (Dec 13– 14) with additional shows will be announced soon.

Known for its infectious energy, chart-topping hits, the nine-member girl group – consisting of members Nayeon, Jeongyen, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu – will be performing on Oct 25 at the National Hockey Stadium.

GLOBAL K-pop sensation Twice is set to make its return to Kuala Lumpur as part of its new world tour <This is For>.

For this sixth world tour, Twice will perform on 360-degree stages at every stop, removing the traditional barrier between the artiste and audience.

By transforming the entire venue into a fully immersive space, fans will experience Twice’s performances from all angle, visually and sonically, setting a new standard for K-pop concert production.

In addition to the tour, Twice released its fourth full-length album This is For on July 11. It has also headlined Lollapalooza Chicago on Aug 2, further cementing its status as a global artiste.

With new music and a massive world tour ahead, Twice is set to heat up the summer and captivate audiences worldwide once again.

This concert marks Twice’s return to Kuala Lumpur after six years, and the girls are ready to captivate Malaysian Once with dazzling visuals, dynamic choreography, and a powerhouse setlist featuring fan favourites alongside new releases.

The Live Nation presale is on Sept 18. Tickets to the general public will go on sale Sept 19.