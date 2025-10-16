Bloody photo of student goes viral — Turns out to be playtime accident, not bullying

PETALING JAYA: A viral photo showing a primary school student covered in blood was not the result of bullying or a fight, but rather an accident that occurred while the student was playing with classmates.

Sabah Education Department Director Datuk Raisin Saidin confirmed this after receiving information from the headmaster of a school in Sipitang.

“According to the headmaster, initial investigations found that the incident was not caused by bullying or fighting, but was an accident that happened during playtime.

“One of the students was playing with a belt, which accidentally struck the victim and caused the injury,” he told Sinar Harian on Thursday.

He added that the school immediately sent the injured student to the hospital for treatment.

“The viral photo was taken on the way to the hospital. The parents of the students involved have also been informed,” he said.

Raisin noted that the headmaster assured the school would continue to prioritise students’ safety and well-being and take measures to prevent such incidents from happening again.

“The headmaster has also taken full responsibility for what happened,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sipitang District Police Chief Superintendent Awang Anak Suanda said the police are aware of the incident circulating on social media.

“The matter is still under investigation, and it is understood that it involved students playing among themselves,” he said.