EVERYONE is on their own journey in discovering themselves but sometimes, one cannot help but feel they have not made it in life after seeing others achieve big milestones, conjuring the feeling of falling behind.

One woman recently took to TikTok to ask if she “failed” in life after her career path took an entirely different turn.

Even though she has earned a degree in Chemistry and a scholarship from the Public Service Department, she currently works as a food vendor selling noodles.

“Already in my 30s. I have a degree in Chemisty with a JPA scholarship but I do not have a career.

“I am not good in running a business but currently trying my luck. Now, I run a food stand. Did I fail?” she asked in her video.

Netizens rushed to comfort the young woman and assured her that she is doing well for herself despite the curveball in life.

Others also shared that they are in the same boat as her, showing that sometimes, the degree one has does not equate to a career in the same industry.

“I am going through the same thing. Degree holder with a JPA scholarship here. Struggling for five years job hunting,” a netizen said.

“I am a PhD holder with a JPA scholarship. I do not have a stable career and was always tutoring or lecturing part time. Finally, I settled on selling food. Education is for our soul. Not a licence to earn a living,” another user remarked.

“You did not fail but this country is losing out a lot. So many graduates missing out on contributing their expertise in their own fields. Now those working in those fields jump to into other career options,” a user pointed out.

The young entrepreneur later updated with two new videos. One video thanking netizens for their supportive comments and expressed hope for success in her current venture selling noodles.

In another video, she responded to a comment questioning why she does not believe in God’s plan and she replied that while she leaves her fate in life to God, the entrepreneur said she was upset not being able to repay her parents and comparing herself to her siblings’ more successful career journeys.