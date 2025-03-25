A food stall at a Ramadan bazaar in Cheras has come under fire after a viral video exposed its unhygienic food storage practices.

In a TikTok video shared by @itik289674, the stall was seen covered with a red tarp and a black plastic stool.

Upon lifting the tarp, uncovered containers filled with fried skewers were revealed, sparking outrage among netizens.

The video, recorded at 8.11am on March 25, quickly went viral, amassing 1.6 million views and over 3,000 comments from Malaysians disgusted by the vendor’s lack of hygiene.

“Pity those who have already bought the food,” @itik289674 captioned his post.

Many netizens criticized the stall’s careless handling of food, especially considering it was meant to be sold for buka puasa.

“If they’re selling this for breaking fast, that’s unacceptable! Storing it directly without a proper lining? Ayooo!” commented Shalash.

“At the very least, keep it in a covered container. But just throwing a canvas over it? Come on...” said Zur Ernie Nabila.

“As someone who has taken a nutrition course from KKM, I can’t stress enough—food safety is not a joke. This could lead to serious health risks, even death, especially if pests contaminate the food. Please be responsible!” urged Miss Miaa.

Following public outcry, TikTok user @SulaimanAkhlaken commented that the Ministry of Health (KKM) had inspected the Ramadan bazaar.

An update on Facebook confirmed that the stall was ordered to shut down for 14 days.

