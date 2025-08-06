Cockroach found in nasi kandar at Mont Kiara restaurant

A customer dining at a nasi kandar restaurant in the upscale Mont Kiara neighbourhood was shocked to find a cockroach in his meal, sparking widespread concern over food safety standards and prompting calls for health authorities to intervene.

The diner, who posted the incident on Reddit, claimed he discovered the insect in his plate of nasi kandar which he had expected cleaner conditions given the area’s reputation, but was horrified by what he found.

“There was a roach in the nasi kandar. Will I get sick now?” he wrote.

He added that the staff merely replaced the contaminated chicken with a new piece, which he found wholly inadequate given the severity of the incident.

“Realistically, what can be done? Just change the chicken then that’s it? Like this is big... The Health Ministry (MOH) can shut them down.”

The post quickly gained traction, with other users expressing concern and sharing similar experiences.

One user, @keat_lionel90, responded: “Coincidentally, I had food poisoning after having lunch there months ago. Not gonna visit again unless I really have to.”

Another, @HiddnTest, commented: “At this point, I think we can all vouch for ‘push around and dig the items on your plate until you find a hidden treasure’ when visiting any nasi kandar restaurant.”

Others offered practical advice, encouraging the complainant to report the matter to the authorities.

“You got photo evidence. Report it to the health inspector (you can find them at the nearest KKM clinic) or local authorities. Do your part and report to prevent mass food poisoning,” user @popicebyyui said, noting a previous case of salmonella poisoning at a restaurant near his workplace that resulted in a fatality.

While some speculated that the insect may have originated from unwashed vegetables, others highlighted that the outlet should have done more, such as offering a refund or issuing an apology.

Under the Food Act 1983 and Food Hygiene Regulations 2009, food premises must adhere to strict cleanliness and safety guidelines.

Those found violating these standards can face fines, temporary closure, or even license revocation by the MOH.

Consumers can report food safety violations to the Ministry of Health (MOH) through the Public Health Complaint Portal at moh.spab.gov.my, the nearest district health office, or by contacting the Food Safety and Quality Division (Program Keselamatan dan Kualiti Makanan) at 03-8885 0797.