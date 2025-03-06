A Malaysian recently alleged that they were ripped off by an e-hailing driver, despite the ride booking being cancelled by the driver herself.

In a Threads post, the passenger claimed that the driver allegedly proceeded with the ride despite the cancellation, adding that she claimed to have “renewed” the booking request.

According to the post, the passenger had booked a ride from KL Sentral to a bank in Bangi.

While en route to the passenger’s drop-off point, it was alleged that the driver was eating while behind the wheel.

Upon reaching the drop-off point in Bangi, the driver allegedly demanded that the passenger pay her RM90 in cash.

What’s more, the passenger further alleged that the driver immediately left after they requested a receipt for the RM90 payment.

Netizens were horrified by the driver’s blatant misconduct and urged the passenger to lodge a police report, in addition to reporting the incident to the e-hailing platform’s customer service.

One user attached a screenshot showing that the typical fare for a ride from KL Sentral to Bangi ranges between RM27 and RM45, depending on traffic and peak hours.

Some users also pointed out the driver’s 4.1-star rating, remarking that the rating likely reflects her overall conduct as an e-hailing driver.

“It is your mistake for agreeing to give her the money. I’m afraid she’s used to doing this because she knows how kind Malaysians are.

I hope she gets blacklisted immediately — this is cheating,” one user commented.

“Maybe this driver didn’t want the platform to take a cut of her earnings and just wanted the cash—but she’s still in the wrong,” another speculated.