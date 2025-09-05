“For Malaysians only!” — Woman calls out foreigners who tried to cut KLIA2 queue, wins praise online

A Malaysian woman recently shared her most “patriotic” moment — arguing with three foreigners who allegedly tried to cut the queue at KLIA2, the day after Merdeka.

In a Threads post, she wrote, “We were lining up at the ‘For Malaysians Only’ lane when three white guys came from the side and went straight to the front to scan their passports.

“I was second in line. The guy in front of me let one of them go through.”

But when the other two tried to follow, she wasn’t having it.

“Hellooo, this is for Malaysians only, you have to go that way for foreigners,” she said, adding that the men kept insisting “the officer told them to come here.”

“Don’t lie to us — you think this is our first time at an airport?” she wrote, saying she didn’t even care if her English made sense at that point.

Soon, other Malaysians in the queue joined in.

“We were already tired and annoyed... then my siblings and other Malaysians around us joined in, shouting, ‘Woi, queue up lah! This is for Malaysians only!’

“I swear I even heard some of them booing.”

The commotion drew the attention of an auxiliary police officer, who told the foreigners to use the correct lane. They reportedly kept arguing, but eventually left.

“This time, Malaysians won,” she wrote triumphantly.

She also shared a comment from a fellow Indian woman: “If we go to their country, we follow the law there. They come here and just do as they please.”

The post has since gone viral, with netizens cheering her for standing her ground.

“Good, don’t be a doormat,” fie.6014 wrote.

“Same thing just happened just now at the airport. I scolded everyone — didn’t care if they were foreigners or not. I went, “HELLOOOO, LINE IS HERE,” while pointing behind me,” http.cholo commented.

“If this happened in their country, they’d be the first to enforce the rules — you wouldn’t see foreigners daring to sneak in. Are they just being arrogant or too lazy to read the signs?” zaechoia asked.