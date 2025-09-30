‘Get a licence first’: Netizens slam woman denied BUDI95 subsidy

A woman expressed disappointment after being deemed ineligible for the BUDI95 fuel subsidy as she does not possess a valid driving licence.

She said only her husband qualifies for the 300-litre subsidy despite the couple frequently travelling between Perak and Kuala Lumpur for work, visiting their children in boarding school and university, caring for her mother in the village, and engaging in social work.

According to the notification she received, her BUDI95 application was rejected as she was not listed as a MyKad holder with an active car or motorcycle driving licence.

Her post has since gone viral, drawing a flood of mixed reactions online, with some condemning the subsidy criteria while others criticised her complaint.

User @hamdanialias83 on X wrote: “You don’t have a driving licence but want BUDI95? Sounds like a YOU problem.”

Another user, @takakura_kennn, commented: “Those without a licence should not even be on the road. Lucky she hasn’t been caught by JPJ. Not only is she not getting the subsidy, she could end up fined too.”

User @_rereamaaa added: “If you really want subsidised fuel, just go get a licence. She’s acting like she’s the only one affected. The government’s condition is simple: a valid IC and a valid driving licence.”

Meanwhile, user @saokejlaa said: “No licence since forever, yet suddenly checking if eligible for subsidy. Life is about choices, if you don’t want to pay higher fuel prices, then get a licence.”

The debate also spilled onto Reddit, where a viral video recently showed a group of motorcyclists protesting the new requirement linking the RON95 subsidy to driving licences.

Redditor lookmanakill quipped: “Police gonna have a great day LOL.”

Another, CaptainPizdec, remarked: “I’m protesting for not allowing us to break the law.”

User 42mir4 remarked: “So... they’re openly saying they don’t have a valid driver’s licence that qualifies? Good! Round them all up in one swoop, check for licences, lock up the ones who don’t. Job made easy for PDRM. LOL.”

User j0n82 wrote: “I drive illegally without a licence but please subsidize my petrol.”

Others welcomed the policy, with Redditor @malaise-malaisie commenting: “To me this is one of the most unexpected positive outcomes of the new petrol subsidy system. People who don’t have licences get penalised.”