A woman’s meal was ruined before she could even take a proper bite — all because of a passerby’s cigarette.

TikTok user WawaMeow recently posted a video showing the moment cigarette ash fell into her freshly served meal while at a restaurant’s sidewalk table. She had initially intended to record the video to showcase her food but captured an entirely different scene instead.

In the clip, a man can be seen walking past her table, trailing smoke behind him. Suddenly, flecks of cigarette ash drifted onto her plate.

“Can you imagine how excited I was to eat when suddenly...” she wrote, visibly frustrated.

“What is this thing that fell (onto my food)? It turns out to be cigarette ash.”

WawaMeow said that not only did the ash land on her food, but it also fell into a side dish of sauce.

While her partner suggested simply removing the ash, she chose to put her cutlery down and ended the video without eating.

The incident has sparked widespread criticism online, with many Malaysians slamming inconsiderate smokers and demanding more mindfulness in public spaces, especially near eateries.

“Poor her, she must’ve lost all mood to eat,” one user called mogochiii commented.

“After I finished eating, the table next to mine started smoking and I began coughing a lot — but they just ignored me like nothing happened,” Ash shared.

“Smokers can be so selfish sometimes — they even smoke next to kids. It really pisses me off,” Az lamented.