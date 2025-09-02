“Insane!” – Filipino tourist amazed by Merdeka hype as netizens flood comments with love for M’sia

A Filipino tourist has gone viral after sharing her astonishment at the way Malaysians rang in the nation’s 68th Independence Day with unity, energy and flair.

In a TikTok video, she documented the massive crowd at KLCC, where thousands gathered to usher in midnight with fireworks, cheers, and waves of the Jalur Gemilang.

The sight of Malaysians from all walks of life celebrating together left her both surprised and impressed.

“This is insane for Independence Day eve!

“You can see how much this means to Malaysia.

“It makes me realise how differently we celebrate back home, “ she wrote in the video.

Her reflections sparked conversations online, with Malaysians expressing pride in their culture of turning Merdeka into a month-long celebration.

One user called Louis Syah commented: “We celebrate our Independence Day so crazily because we’re glad to be born and raised in a peaceful country, Malaysia.”

“I say it a lot of times and I’ll say it more ; I would never choose to live in any other country than Malaysia. The food, the people, the places. The grass is greener on the other side, not for me,” dnissaulya shared.

“You have not yet seen how Malaysians camp a day earlier in Putrajaya, where the Independence Day parade is held, bringing their family members together.

“It’s the patriotism in us, I guess, because it’s a once-a-year celebration where we get to witness this together with people from different races and backgrounds, and we’re proud of it. It is very meaningful to all of us. Selamat Hari Merdeka, Malaysia!” Wapple Pie commented.