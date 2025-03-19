ENTREPRENEUR and influencer Khairul Aming has achieved a remarkable milestone, recording RM42 million in sales for 2024—more than doubling his RM20 million revenue from the previous year.

Announcing the achievement on social media on Tuesday night (March 18), he credited the growth to strategic shifts in e-commerce, particularly the power of live streaming.

ALSO READ: M’sians dream of working for Khairul Aming after sponsoring his staffs’ annual vacation

“Two years ago, I noticed the e-commerce market shifting towards live streaming because it allows for stronger engagement with customers.

“70% of our RM42 million sales came from live streams,” he shared.

The increased demand also prompted changes in production strategies.

Reflecting on past challenges, he noted that his popular Sambal Nyet faced supply limitations due to a daily production cap of 1,000 to 3,000 jars.

“So for Dendeng Nyet, we changed our approach from day one—ramping up production to ensure customers could purchase without hassle,” he said.

To keep up with the surge in demand, Khairul is set to open his third factory in Kelantan this year, further expanding his operations.

He also announced plans for a mentor-mentee program to share his knowledge, stating that he wants to help SME business owners grow.

Expressing gratitude to his customers, he ended his announcement with hopes for continued growth in the years ahead.

“Thank you for your support, this marks our fifth year in business. Hope we can continue to expand in the years to come!” he wrote in the caption.

Netizens shared heartwarming comments, acknowledging his success and calling it an inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs and youths.

One user called apizxnovice commented: “Gen Z kids, look at him—he stays humble. A millionaire, yet he doesn’t show off his assets. He simply shares business strategies to support others. See that? Take him as an example.”

“Khairulaming succeeded because he is sincere and humble. His main goal is to be a functional member of society. This is the kind of person we should look up to,” aidilreynoldz wrote.

“Feels like KA is giving a presentation with share partners. So cool, feeling proud!” lenny_marlini commented.