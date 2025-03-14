Malaysia is a country rich in diversity, where people of different ethnicities, languages, and religions coexist. But one thing that truly unites us is our willingness to help one another in times of need.

This sense of unity was beautifully captured in a viral TikTok video showing two men stepping up to assist a person with disabilities after discovering that the lift at a Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTM) station was out of service.

The video by @ismailazemin showed a man in a wheelchair tapping his card at the station entrance, hoping to use the lift. Unfortunately, the lift was under maintenance, leaving him with no other option but to take the stairs.

Seeing his predicament, two kind-hearted men immediately stepped in to help. One, wearing a helmet, carried the front of the wheelchair, while the other supported the back. With careful coordination, they carried him up the flight of stairs, ensuring his safety every step of the way.

Overwhelmed with gratitude, the man in the wheelchair later expressed his appreciation: “Grateful. Allah brought me good people. Even though they were fasting, they were still willing to help. Thank you.”

The incident is believed to have taken place at KTM Bukit Mertajam.

The heartwarming video quickly went viral on TikTok, drawing praise from Malaysian netizens who lauded the two men for their selflessness.

Noraziwani Abdul Aziz offered a touching prayer for the Good Samaritans: “I pray that the people who helped you never feel tired or hungry throughout Ramadan. May all the traffic lights be green for them on their journey, and may they always have money in their pockets.”

AnitaEta commended the man in the blue shirt for his effort in the most challenging part of the climb: “I’m really proud, bro! The guy in the blue shirt—his momentum in that part was the toughest... May their help in this blessed month be rewarded with multiplied blessings.”

Meanwhile, @zuraidah.mekda shared a personal experience that resonated deeply with the situation: “I used to live in a flat like this, carrying my late mother in a wheelchair. I would ask neighbors for help to carry her up and down. I pray that this brother and those who helped him are blessed with abundant sustenance and that all their affairs are made easy.”