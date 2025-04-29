A Malaysian man has shared his unfortunate experience of working for his sister’s business entity for six years, only to find himself facing issues with unpaid EPF contributions and a stagnant RM1,800 salary.

In a recent post on social media, the man recounted his time working for his sister’s company, where he had been earning the same monthly salary for the entire duration of his employment.

Things took a turn for the worse this year when he discovered that his sister had allegedly failed to contribute to the Employees Provident Fund (EPF), despite the company deducting the EPF contributions from employees’ payslips.

“I’ve been working with my sister for six years, earning RM1,800. This year, she hasn’t been able to pay the EPF (KWSP) contributions for the past 3 months due to some business difficulties, but it’s still being deducted from my salary.

“When I brought it up and asked why it’s still being deducted when it can’t be paid, she gave all sorts of excuses and suddenly said she would only pay the employee’s contribution, not the employer’s,” he wrote.

Feeling that his labour rights were being violated, the man took the decision to lodge a formal complaint with the authorities. However, his actions reportedly upset his sister, who reportedly involved their mother in the dispute.

“When I said I might report it to KWSP, she got angry and accused me of spreading false accusations to my mom.

“My mom also scolded me, saying I was being envious of my sister’s business. Am I wrong?” he asked.

The situation escalated further after his resignation, with his sister accusing him of inciting his colleagues to report her to the authorities.

“I’ve already quit, but it hurts that I was accused of all sorts of things by my mom after I quit. I was accused of inciting my friends to report it to KWSP when my friends already knew about the employment laws.

“But my sister told my mom that my friends wanted to report it because I told them to. It’s so painful to be falsely accused like this.

“If I could turn back time, I would never have worked with my family. It’s a huge mistake I made,” he further stated.

His post quickly gained traction online, with many netizens showing support and encouraging him to pursue the matter with the authorities and move on from the ordeal, while others advised against being calculative in family matters.

“Siblings should be grateful that they’ve been paid RM1,800. She has financial problems, so it’s actually pretty good that she’s still paying the salary. At least it’s not less or unpaid at all. It’s only been two or three months that she hasn’t been able to contribute,” one user called norazahhjnoor commented.

“Sometimes, we shouldn’t be too calculative with siblings. We also need to have empathy, especially since her business is struggling. You should be supportive and sympathetic towards her business downturn. There are companies out there that haven’t been paying EPF contributions for months,” the same user said.

“That’s how it is. What can I say, go find another job and focus on yourself. Outsiders will appreciate you more than your sister or your mom. Trust me,” bonda_m2m wrote.

Diana.ishak commented: “It’s your right to ask, especially when deductions are made but not contributed. Transparency and fairness matter, even with family. Standing up for what’s right isn’t being ungrateful or jealous.”