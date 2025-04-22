SEVERAL Malaysian workers have come forward with shocking revelations about missing Employees Provident Fund (EPF) contributions, only discovering the issue years later despite their employers claiming otherwise.

Ahmad, a 39-year-old construction worker in Selangor, said he recently found out that none of his EPF deductions were ever credited into his account over the past seven years.

ALSO READ: Sarawak retirees allegedly finds extra RM320,000 in EPF savings, turns out to be system glitch

“When I checked my balance, none of those deductions were in my account,” he said, estimating his loss at around RM20,000. “The company had stolen about RM20,000 from me throughout the years.”

Ahmad’s case is among several uncovered in a report by Kosmo, highlighting how some employers have been syphoning off workers’ EPF contributions without their knowledge.

Another victim, Hanisah, a 40-year-old nurse, learned in February that her deductions—totaling RM18,000—had not been deposited into her EPF account.

“After speaking to some of my colleagues, I discovered that they were also facing the same issue,” she said. Hanisah subsequently lodged a complaint with the Labour Department.

She said that although the authorities had since penalised the company, she has yet to receive any reimbursement.