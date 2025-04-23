A Malaysian man has gone viral for his creative and disciplined saving method—by stashing away every RM20 note he receives into a humble mooncake box.

Sharing his story on the Facebook page “Tuina KL 推拿高手”, the man revealed that what began as a simple habit eventually turned into a meaningful ritual. Over the years, he has managed to save up around RM10,000.

“Others spend RM20 on a meal, I spend 20 yuan on a mooncake tin.

“Over the years, little by little, one box is now full.

“What I’ve saved isn’t just money, It’s a sense of ritual in life. And when I open that box, a quiet sense of joy spills out,” he wrote.

The accompanying photo—showing a mooncake tin filled to the brim with green RM20 bills—sparked admiration and curiosity from netizens, many of whom shared their own unique saving methods in the comments.

While the results are impressive, the journey hasn’t always been easy. The man admitted to facing moments of temptation, especially when his friends go out to enjoy good food.

Netizens were amused, with many sharing their own stories in response.

“How can I save up like that? I’ve tried saving before, but I ended up taking it out again,’ one user called Adeline Adel asked.

“Before the pandemic, I used cash, and that’s how I saved up. After the pandemic, I started using e-wallets more, and it’s been harder to save physical cash. Before, I could save thousands every year using that method, which was a good way to save money,” Grace Sam wrote, together with a picture showing RM20 stashes in a green plastic bag.

Others chimed in with both praise and humor.

“I just want to know where you’re hiding that box!” 流星雨 commented.

“No wonder the bank is short by 20 bucks... turns out you’ve been hiding it there,” Kelvin Wang said jokingly.