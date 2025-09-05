M’sian shocked by empty ‘Thai milk bun’ with no cream – Netizens call it a “scam”

A Malaysian shopper recently took to Threads to share their disappointment after buying what they thought would be a delicious Thai milk bun – only to discover it had no filling at all.

In the post, the user known as @fluffy.peonybelle wrote:“It was written as ‘Thai milk bun,’ so I expected it to have cream inside.

“Or am I expecting too much?

“It’s just bread with milk powder on top, hmmm,” the user lamented.

The accompanying video showed the bun cut open, revealing it was completely empty inside – leaving netizens both amused and sympathetic.

“This chain outlet’s quality has been going down,” one user called heeyykaa commented.

“As far as I know, Thai milk buns don’t have filling, because they already have cream on top,” fatin.fiqah_ wrote.

“Hahaha, I got tricked... I asked the seller and they said it had cream inside. Turns out it was just butter on top, with some kind of white powdery stuff,” nrshkn.husain shared.