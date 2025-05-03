NASI kandar, a beloved Malaysian dish, can sometimes be pricey depending on the selection of dishes. It’s an unspoken rule that adding seafood like prawns or squid will result in a hefty bill.

However, one customer was left stunned when he received a RM29.20 bill for a plate of rice, vegetables, egg, and chicken at a well-known nasi kandar restaurant in a Kuala Lumpur mall.

Sharing his frustration on the r/KualaLumpur subreddit, @hsdud questioned whether he had been overcharged or if the restaurant was simply that expensive. He then vowed never to return.

“Did I get scammed, or is this place really that expensive? Either way, I’m never coming back here again,” he wrote.

He explained that his nasi kandar order was nothing out of the ordinary, and he had never paid more than RM15 to RM16 for the same meal elsewhere.

In his post, he attached a photo of his meal along with the receipt, which showed:

White rice – RM3.50

Ayam bawang (large) – RM14

Two types of vegetables – RM7 (RM3.50 per vegetable dish)

Boiled egg – RM2

Papadum (one packet) – RM2

Iced water – RM0.70

Total (before service tax) – RM29.20

Final amount (after tax) – RM30.95

His post quickly went viral, with many Reddit users advising that the restaurant has long been known for its steep prices.

“Been like that forever,” commented @ting_tong.

Another user, @Forward_Constant3410, shared a similar experience: “I went to the same place, took squid, chicken, and vegetables. It was RM40. It wasn’t even a big squid or chicken. I never went back after that.”

