A Malaysian motorcyclist recently turned a routine traffic stop into a moment of comic relief when his reaction to receiving a summon left even the police officers in stitches.

In a video shared by VideoViral Malaysia on Facebook, the man was seen by the roadside reading the summon after being stopped for riding without a helmet.

But instead of reacting with anger or frustration, the uncle casually remarked, “Oh, it’s only RM4.50. So cheap!”

His cheerful response caught the officers off guard, and to everyone’s surprise, he even thanked them before getting back on his motorcycle.

The officers couldn’t help but laugh at his unexpected reaction.

Regardless of the confusion, his calm and humorous demeanor won the internet over.

One user called Happyeveryday Linda Yani commented: “This is the first time I’ve seen an uncle laugh when he gets fined. Even the police officers laughed along.”

“Must be RM450,” Ahmad Amiruldin Amin suggested.

“An example of a person with a sincere heart... Aware that they have broken the rules, yet they don’t overreact or get upset,” Jolly Surag wrote.