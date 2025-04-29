IN Malaysia, for some, a car is more than just a mode of transportation — it’s a status symbol. There’s a common perception that owning a certain brand or model reflects one’s social standing, even if it comes with significant financial burdens.

One Malaysian businessman recently experienced this firsthand — from his own family.

According to mStar, the man shared in a post that while he usually drives luxury cars, he decided to use his employee’s Perodua Alza for a recent family outing. But the reaction from his parents was far from welcoming.

After dropping them off, his parents told him not to return for the upcoming Hari Raya celebrations in the same car — because they were worried others might think the family was poor.

“After I sent them home, they told me not to come back for Raya with this car, as people might think we’re poor.”

The comment stunned him. He described the experience as deeply hurtful.

He admitted that, like many others, he once saw luxury cars as a symbol of success. But with age, his views have shifted.

“I was speechless. Of all the painful moments in my life, this one stuck with me the most. It made me realise that, in my family, my worth is measured by wealth and material possessions — not by who I am as a person.”

“When I was younger, luxury cars felt like a status symbol. But now that I’m older, I see them for what they are — liabilities.

“For daily use, it makes more sense to drive a simple car. Less wear and tear, and much lower costs.”

He added that luxury car servicing can cost up to RM5,000, which is why he now reserves it for special occasions.

His story resonated with many netizens, some of whom shared similar experiences with status-conscious family members:

“I’m the same. My second car used to be a Viva. I took it to the kampung once to test it out for long-distance driving — my parents refused to get in.”

“It happened to me during Raya too. The way people treated me changed based on my job and rank.”