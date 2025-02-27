RECENTLY, more stories have surfaced about Malaysians earning less than RM5,000 purchasing cars that may be beyond their financial means.

A discussion on this topic took off after a Malaysian woman observed how some individuals earning RM4,000 were opting for Honda cars.

In a post on Threads, @jazzeez shared her thoughts, comparing these purchases to her clients who earn RM60,000 a month and still choose to drive a Honda Civic.

“My client earns RM60,000 a month and drives a Honda Civic—totally makes sense. But I see many people earning RM4,000 already daring to get a Honda,” she wrote.

She clarified that she wasn’t jealous of those buying cars beyond their means, but rather, she felt bad for those struggling to make ends meet because of it.

“Not jealous, just genuinely feel bad seeing you struggle to survive. If you can only save a minimum of RM1,000 a month, it’s better to stick with a Malaysian car.”

ALSO READ: Gen Z earning RM1.7k tries to purchase RM163k Honda

The post quickly sparked a debate among netizens, with many chiming in with their perspectives.

Some argued that people were free to buy whatever car they wanted—as long as they didn’t end up borrowing money later.

“I don’t really care what car you buy, as long as you don’t get an expensive one and then come to me at the end of the month asking to borrow money. I’d definitely curse you out,” @fr_anna_m commented.

Others shared their personal experiences.

“When I first started working with a RM3.5K salary, my friends immediately got Hondas just because of the ‘officer’ title. Meanwhile, I was totally fine driving a manual BLM Saga. I never cared when people kept questioning my car choice. I only upgraded after having kids—and even then, it was because my husband pushed me to get an auto,” said @schult.

Meanwhile, some believed that purchasing a Honda was manageable if the right financial planning was in place.

“If you can put down a high deposit or have a family car to trade in, I don’t think it would be that stressful to pay the monthly installment for a Honda,” noted @amirfamri.

READ MORE: M’sian lorry driver shares how he purchased his dream car, Civic Type R