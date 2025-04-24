IN a bizarre yet oddly impressive turn of events, a video showing a man steering a Perodua MyVi with a pair of pliers has gone viral—after the car’s original steering wheel was reportedly stolen from a hospital parking lot in Kota Bharu, Kelantan.

The video, uploaded by local tow truck operator @wan_towing, captured the moment he carefully drove the white MyVi onto a tow truck using nothing but pliers in place of the missing steering wheel.

The clip has since racked up over 300,000 views and more than 9,000 likes, sparking a wave of reactions from amused netizens.

“Who stole my steering wheel? You better confess,” read the caption overlaid on the video, reflecting a mix of frustration and disbelief at the situation.

Commenters were both shocked and entertained by the makeshift solution, with many praising the driver’s calm and steady maneuvering despite the theft.

“Finally, someone made a video on how to drive a car if your steering wheel gets stolen,” one user called R4R4 commented.

“Without your steering powers... man, you’d be so doomed!” RULLAH SHOP said, praising the man’s skills.

“Our people nowadays are getting weirder... even stealing steering wheels now,” Shahir Masri wrote.

Further details shared by @wan_towing in the comments revealed that the MyVi had been parked at a local hospital where the owner works.

Upon returning, the owner found the driver’s side window smashed, with glass shards scattered around the A-pillar and footwell—and the steering wheel missing.