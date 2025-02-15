MUAR MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, recently addressed concerns over his focus on his parliamentarian duties after being spotted hanging out with local actress Bella Astillah.

Pakatan Harapan MP Syarleena Rashid had previously urged Syed to concentrate on his work and resign if he was unable to fulfil his responsibilities, following his increased social media presence with the recently divorced Bella.

In an Instagram post on February 12, Syed Saddiq clarified that their recent appearances were not due to leisure activities but as part of a photoshoot for Prima Valet’s Raya collection.

The shoot included an ascent on Mount Kinabalu, where they were seen wearing traditional outfits, was also for the brand’s campaign, instead of a vacation.

Syed Saddiq revealed that through his work as a model for Prima Valet, the Muar community will benefit significantly.

The brand made a contribution worth RM1 million to the Muar parliamentary constituency but not in cash.

Instead, the donation includes over 3,000 Raya outfits for children, more than 1,500 Raya outfits for senior citizens, 500 prayer robes for women and men, and 800 large food baskets.

“I will do whatever it takes for the people of Muar,” he shared.

“What do I get? I get love and an extraordinary sense of joy. When I see the underprivileged happy, that makes me the happiest person,” he wrote in the caption of the video.

Netizens reacted with support, showing appreciation for his efforts.

“Congrats, YB! This clears things up for all the gossipy people and nosy aunties who aren’t happy seeing ‘Syed Saddiq hanging out with an actress’,” one netizen called sookatiku commented.

Zueteaqwallah wrote: “Well done, YB! Thinking outside the box—no budget? No problem, there’s always a solution! The people of Muar will surely be grateful and appreciate you. For those who like to leave negative comments and criticize, just ignore them.”

While Syed Saddiq has yet to address Syarleena’s remarks directly, his actions seemingly reflect on his dedication towards uplifting his constituency.