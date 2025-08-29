Taman Cheras bids farewell to beloved petrol station ‘superstar’ Aunty Rajni

WHILE many Malaysians know the legendary ‘Superstar’ Rajinikanth from the silver screen, residents of Taman Cheras had their very own off-screen superstar — Aunty Rajni, the heart and soul of a local petrol station for over three decades.

Nadhira Khalim, the dealer who took over the station in 2022, recently announced Aunty Rajni, whose actual name is Ragini has been retired and her final day at work was on 19 August. Her absence, she says, is deeply felt.

“It’s been almost a week, and I already miss her. The station just feels different without her,” Nadhira shared.

Aunty Rajni, a widow with no children, was rehired in 2022 to help ease her financial burden. According to Nadhira, the entire team — including staff and loyal customers — saw themselves as her family.

“She doesn’t have children of her own, so she treats us like her children and our kids like her grandchildren,” Nadhira said warmly.

She added that although Aunty Rajni was only a part-time staff member, she was incredibly dedicated to her role. Even after undergoing eye surgery and being given two months’ medical leave, she was eager to return to work. However, due to health concerns, the management didn’t allow her to resume immediately.

“We wanted to limit her working hours to ensure she got enough rest. We never gave her physically demanding tasks. Basically, she came in and did what she enjoyed — that was our arrangement,” Nadhira explained.

Eventually, Aunty Rajni decided to step away from the job for good, having moved to a new place that made commuting difficult.

The announcement of her retirement sparked a wave of nostalgia online, with many netizens fondly recalling their encounters with her.

“I live nearby, so I used to see this aunty when my parents went to pump petrol when I was little. But I’ve been using a different station for years now, so I rarely went back. Still, I was surprised I recognised her face when I saw your post,” commented user @j\_lkw.

Others praised her friendly and helpful nature, while many applauded Nadhira and her team for their compassion.

“Don’t stop being kind-hearted yet responsible employers. We need more people like you guys... much love!” wrote @dannyyhaikal\_.

For the people of Taman Cheras, Aunty Rajni was more than just a staff member — she was a local icon, a familiar face, and a symbol of warmth and dedication.