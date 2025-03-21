A heartwarming TikTok video of a lorry driver coming to the aid of stranded motorcyclists during a flood has recently gone viral, capturing the true spirit of Malaysian unity.

TikTok user @inieyhussin shared a video showing motorcyclists working together to lift their bikes onto a trailer after flood watersa made the roads impassable.

According to him, a police officer managing traffic had requested the lorry driver’s help, and without hesitation, the driver immediately agreed.

“The police officer asked for help, and the truck driver instantly responded, ‘Sure, sure!’ without a second thought. May he always be blessed with abundant sustenance,“ wrote @inieyhussin.

Another TikTok video posted by @ared.rais shows the trailer carefully transporting the motorcyclists and their bikes through the floodwaters.

The 26-second clip captures the trailer moving along Jalan Tebrau towards the EDL Highway near Pasar Borong Pandan, Johor Bahru before arriving at a safer location where the riders once again worked together to unload their bikes.

The video has garnered widespread praise from Malaysians, with many applauding the lorry driver’s selflessness and the strong sense of unity displayed during the incident.

“This is the real Malaysia—no distinctions of race, religion, or background, just living in harmony as one community. Well done, abang lorry!” commented @Deanjsan.

“The ‘land pilot’ has arrived! Steady, truckers! Even in floods, Johoreans keep going strong. This is when we truly see the greatness of Malaysians—helping each other, regardless of race. Salute to everyone!” wrote @malaikat.maut.izr5.

“This act helped save money too—imagine the cost of repairing a damaged motorcycle, especially with Raya around the corner. Thank you, abang lorry! Only those who have struggled understand the importance of helping others in need,“ added @Xydone.