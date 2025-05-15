WHAT started as a routine tyre fix ended with a staggering RM4,420 bill for a Malaysian man, who now wonders if he’s been “sweet-talked” into unnecessary car repairs.

According to a lengthy post on Xiaohongshu, the man shared that he discovered a nail lodged in the rear tyre of his Nissan Almera and took it to a nearby workshop expecting a quick, inexpensive fix.

However, things quickly snowballed.

The workshop owner pointed out that one of the tires had severely worn tread and offered to inspect further.

After checking, the owner claimed the car’s lower suspension arm had cracked and the absorber was damaged, recommending replacements.

The man agreed and was charged RM2,150 for new front absorbers, lower arms, absorber covers, and two tyres. For safety, he also opted to replace the rear absorbers, pushing the total to RM2,500.

But the costs didn’t stop there.

As the car would take three hours to repair, the workshop owner offered to send him home.

Just 15 minutes later, the man was informed of an additional RM600 charge to replace worn absorber mountings — a repair he accepted “albeit reluctantly.”

“10 minutes later, the workshop owner called again and said the brake pads and brake discs had worn out and needed to be replaced too. At his recommendation, I changed those too, adding another RM960 to the bill.

“The car was already there, so it was hard to say no,” he wrote.

“So from just fixing a tyre, I ended up replacing so many things that I spent a total of RM4,420. It cost me the entire month’s salary,” he lamented.

The post drew swift reactions from netizens, many criticising the man for not requesting a quotation or seeking second opinions. Some believed he was duped by a persuasive workshop owner “probably laughing his way to the bank.”

One user advised that he could have simply said he didn’t have the money at the moment, asked for a quotation first, and then decided later—only paying for the tyre initially.

Another user said he should learn to say no.