A disturbing video showing a woman being robbed in broad daylight at Jalan Tembaga, Jelutong, has gone viral, sparking outrage over the lack of public intervention during the incident.

The 12-second clip, shared by Penang Kini on Facebook, captures the harrowing moment a middle-aged “aunty” struggled to fend off a robber attempting to flee on a motorcycle.

Despite her efforts to stop him, including throwing punches, the man managed to snatch what appeared to be her handbag from the ground before speeding away.

What shocked viewers even more was the apparent indifference of several motorists who passed by without offering any help. None stopped or stepped out of their vehicles to assist the woman or confront the thief.

Outraged netizens flooded the comments section with criticism aimed at the passive bystanders and the individual recording the video.

“Those driving their cars...are they stupid? How could they not help in a situation like this and relax inside their cars instead?” one user called Azmil Jalil II commented.

“Seriously? Only take video? Why didnt help? All watching movie?” Adrian Kung asked.

Many also condemned the person behind the camera for choosing to film the robbery instead of intervening.

“If it were my car, I would’ve rammed him already... Sigh, recording the video was more important apparently. Judging by what happened, it looks like they had been struggling for a while—yet someone still had time to record it,” Epylynn Epylynn commented.

Fortunately, the story took a positive turn.

Seri Delima assemblywoman Connie Tan provided an update confirming that police had arrested the suspect at around 4am.

Tan also commended the woman’s courage, revealing that the man had impersonated a police officer during the robbery.