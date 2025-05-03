MALAYSIAN philanthropist Kuan Chee Heng, better known as Uncle Kentang, has voiced his frustration over restaurants that require customers to scan QR codes to access their menus, particularly affecting senior citizens.

Taking to Facebook, he shared his concerns, highlighting the challenges faced by older patrons.

“Hello!!! I really dislike restaurants that make me scan a QR code. Sometimes, the pictures on my phone are too small. We’re old, have poor eyesight, and small eyes.

“A considerate restaurant should provide a physical menu for senior citizens. We’re from the old-school group,” he wrote.

In a video accompanying his post, Uncle Kentang suggested a balanced approach, urging restaurants to provide both digital and physical menus.

He even proposed that eateries offering physical menus display a “senior citizen-friendly” sign to indicate their inclusivity.

His stance, however, left Malaysians divided. While many agreed that traditional menus should remain available for the elderly, others argued that seniors should adapt to modern technology.

One user called William Kok wrote: “I would walk out immediately and go to another restaurant that offers friendly service with menu ordering.”

“Restaurants are now like being managed by robots with no friendly customer service like before. They cut down their manpower and expect all customers to have mobile phones and scan. I am from the old dinosaur era and due to this scanning of QR code to order, I am reluctant to go to restaurants like these. I like the old friendly atmosphere of having smiling waiters or waitresses to serve us,“ Serai Siowlai commented.

“You can always choose to eat at roadside stalls or hawker centers, where you can pay with cash and avoid the need to scan a QR code. If you are short-sighted, consider getting a pair of glasses instead of making excuses. Being over 60 years old is not a valid reason to resist adapting to simple changes,” Mei Lee challenged.