A distressed Malaysian woman recently opened up about her worries in regards to her husband’s RM7,000 salary.

The anonymous woman shared on Facebook that she has been married for the past two years and praises him for being a kind, honest man who treats her well.

However recently, she shared that she has been anxious on whether husband’s salary would be sufficient for further commitments down the road in their marriage.

“On paper, that should be enough to get by. But reality tells a different story: mortgage, car loan, utilities, household expenses— and if we have children in the future, is that amount really enough?” she vented, adding she often wakes up in the middle of the night and sometimes finds herself crying quietly in the dark.

Unable to hold in her frustration, she asked her husband, “Have you thought about changing to a job with a higher salary?”

“I’ve tried my best. This job is stable,” her husband responded.

ALSO READ: SG woman disappointed after given only RM5 for CNY ang pow by boyfriend’s parents

Frustrated by that response, she replied, “But what’s the use of stability? We can’t even afford a yearly vacation, and we don’t dare think about having kids!”

To this, her husband went silent before apologising, “I’m sorry. I know you’ve had it hard.”

She then explained in her post that she was not looking down on her husband nor was she being materialistic but was feeling “scared”.

“Scared of living like this day after day. Scared that ten years from now, we’ll still be renting, still can’t afford to send our kids to good schools. Scared that in the end, even love will be lost under the weight of life’s pressures.”

She shared that she feels guilty when she sees her friends posting pictures of their vacation or showing off their new cars and homes on social media.

READ MORE: M’sian woman’s parents reject boyfriend over RM1.8K salary

“I don’t know if I’m being too realistic or just too anxious. I know he loves me, and I still love him too. But I’ve started to wonder— can love really survive reality?” she questioned.

Her viral post has received backlash from netizens who called her out for not working and assisting her husband with the household income.

“If I were your husband, I’d ask you to go out and work. He’s probably the one who can’t help but cry in the middle of the night,” commented a netizen.

“Doesn’t the wife have a job to help share the burden? Marriage is a partnership. If you’re afraid there’s not enough money, why not work? If you don’t want to work outside, you can still work from home— like sewing, baking cakes, making dolls, doing bookkeeping, etc. My mom, for example, makes red rice wine at home— the kind used for red wine mee sua,” said another.