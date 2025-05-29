MANCHESTER United suffered a surprising 0-1 defeat to the ASEAN All-Stars in the Maybank Challenge Cup at Bukit Jalil National Stadium last night.

But while the result left fans stunned, some of the Red Devils were later spotted unwinding around Kuala Lumpur—much to the delight of local netizens.

Amad Diallo, Alejandro Garnacho, and Ayden Heaven were seen checking out e-scooters in the city. Meanwhile, teammate Joshua Zirkzee turned heads when he was spotted queuing at a popular nasi kandar spot as late as 3am.

In a TikTok video posted by @immerang, the 24-year-old forward, wearing a bonnet, can be seen waiting patiently in line at the restaurant.

The unexpected sight of the Premier League star at a local mamak sparked plenty of amused reactions online.

“If he wasn’t wearing a Manchester United jersey, people would think he’s a cook at a mamak joint with that kind of hat,” joked one user, Amy.

Another commented, “If he’s not wearing that Manchester United shirt, honestly, we wouldn’t even know who he is.”

“We’re usually the ones seeing him at the mamak — now he’s the one hanging out there,” quipped a third.