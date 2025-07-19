Belgian authorities probe Canadian woman’s death at Tomorrowland

BRUSSELS: Belgian authorities have launched an investigation into the death of a Canadian woman who fell ill at Tomorrowland, one of the world’s biggest electronic music festivals.

The Antwerp prosecutor’s office confirmed they are working to determine the cause of death of the 35-year-old attendee, who was among tens of thousands present on the festival’s opening night.

Organisers stated the woman became unwell during the event in Boom, near Antwerp, and received immediate first aid before being taken to hospital, where she later passed away.

“This morning, we were saddened to learn of her death. Our thoughts are with her family, friends, and loved ones,“ said Tomorrowland spokeswoman Debby Wilmsen.

The festival, featuring top DJs like David Guetta and Charlotte de Witte, attracts electronic music fans globally, with around 400,000 attendees expected over two weekends.

The event faced uncertainty earlier this week after a fire destroyed its main stage, but organisers quickly arranged an alternative setup to proceed as scheduled. - AFP