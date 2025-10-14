Bolivia’s presidential runoff pits ex-president against senator

LA PAZ: An ex-president and a senator will compete head-to-head in Bolivia’s presidential runoff this Sunday.

Both candidates have promised to fix the South American country’s broken economy.

Senator Rodrigo Paz of the Christian Democratic Party surprisingly took the top spot with 32% of votes in the August first round.

He has since fallen behind ex-president Jorge Quiroga of the Freedom and Democracy Alliance in recent voter intention polls.

Rodrigo Paz is the 58-year-old son of former president Jaime Paz Zamora who governed from 1989 to 1993.

Born in Spain where his family fled military dictatorships, he spent his early years in exile.

This political dynasty heir has served as mayor, congressman, and now senator for the resource-rich Tarija department.

His lineage also includes great-uncle Victor Paz Estenssoro, a leftist four-time president.

Voters described Paz as untainted by association with either the discredited socialists or traditional right.

His opponents claim he has backing from the MAS party blamed for Bolivia’s economic woes.

Paz promised to cut taxes, eliminate import duties, and ensure “capitalism for all, not just for a few.”

He has advocated significant decentralization and benefits from his popular running mate Edmand Lara.

Critics argue Paz is trying to be everything for everyone.

Jorge Quiroga is a US-trained engineer from Cochabamba with corporate experience at IBM and Bolivian firms.

He has represented Bolivia at the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

Quiroga served as vice president under Hugo Banzer before completing the final year of his term.

The blunt-spoken 65-year-old neoliberal is favored by wealthier Bolivians of European descent.

One entrepreneur praised Quiroga as “an economist, he’s a businessman” with good people skills.

Quiroga legally adopted his nickname “Tuto” and is an amateur mountaineer and avid runner.

He lost to socialist candidates in 2005 and 2014 presidential elections before dropping out in 2020.

Quiroga vowed extensive economic liberalization after “20 years of suffering” under the MAS party.

He promised to break ties with authoritarian leftist governments in Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua.

Campaign team members describe Quiroga as hard-working and results-driven.

Detractors view him as synonymous with Bolivia’s racial divisions against Indigenous communities. – AFP