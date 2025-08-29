Central Asia boosts economic ties with Taliban despite security concerns

TERMEZ: Central Asian nations are prioritising economic cooperation with Taliban-led Afghanistan through new trade initiatives like the Airitom customs-free zone near Termez.

Uzbekistan’s Airitom complex symbolises growing regional trade links, hosting 300 businesses and offering visa-free access for Afghans alongside modern medical facilities.

Taliban representative Sayed Zaher Shah stated, “We have big plans for Central Asia,“ emphasising their open economy policy and good neighbour relations.

The zone operates without value-added tax or customs duties, attracting thousands of daily visitors from both sides of the border.

Afghan visitors like Abdul Qayom Karimi praise the advanced medical services unavailable in nearby Afghan cities.

Despite economic openness, security remains tight with stringent checks and barbed wire surrounding the facility.

Uzbek official Sanjar Sodikov explained, “The aim is to develop trade relations with Afghanistan and access markets in Iran and Pakistan through cross-border routes.”

Landlocked Central Asia seeks southern sea access through Afghanistan as northern routes through Russia face sanctions.

Regional nations are launching infrastructure projects like railways and the TAPI gas pipeline to strengthen ties.

Kazakhstan removed the Taliban from its terrorist list this year while Uzbekistan boosts diplomatic engagement.

Even critical Tajikistan has increased economic links despite concerns over regional water security.

Local businesses at Airitom report challenges, with Uzbek seller Khursand Tursunov noting, “Sales are down because of the difficulty in importing and exporting products.”

Afghan carpet salesman Abdullah Torkaman admitted he was “making a loss” under current export restrictions.

The model is considered successful enough to replicate, with Zaher Shah confirming, “There is a plan to open a similar market in Afghanistan.” – AFP