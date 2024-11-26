Cristiano Ronaldo sued by cosmetic doctor over unpaid bill

PETALING JAYA: Former Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is being sued by a cosmetic doctor over an alleged unpaid £40,000 (RM223,808.86) bill.

According to a report by The Sun, cardiologist and aesthetics practitioner, Dr Roshan Ravindran otherwise known as Dr Rosh claims that the football star owes him for treatments during his stint in Manchester United in 2021 and 2022.

When approached for comments, Dr Rosh told The Sun, “There is an ongoing legal matter and, as a professional, I do not discuss my patients.

A source told the media house that he is highly respected and is the go-to person for procedures such as botox and fillers.

“Dr Rosh is highly respected and is the silent expert behind figures including top politicians, royalty, sports stars and Hollywood icons.

“When it comes to procedures like botox and fillers, Dr Rosh is undeniably the number one choice. His clientele value absolute discretion as well as world-class treatments.”

Ronaldo who plays for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr launched his YouTube channel in August.

