EU urged to reassess aviation green targets amid SAF shortage

SINGAPORE: The European Union must reassess its green aviation targets due to insufficient production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), according to the head of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Willie Walsh, IATA’s director-general, expressed doubts over the EU’s ability to meet its near-term SAF requirements, citing supply shortages and high costs.

Under EU regulations, airlines must blend two percent SAF into their fuel mix this year, increasing to six percent by 2030 and 70 percent by 2050.

However, industry estimates suggest SAF production will fall 30 percent short of 2030 demand.

Walsh criticised the EU for setting targets without ensuring adequate fuel availability, calling the approach impractical.

“The idea that we’re setting targets when we’re not seeing the production of sustainable fuel makes no sense whatsoever,“ Walsh told reporters in Singapore.

He urged policymakers to align goals with actual production capacity rather than imposing arbitrary mandates.

Airlines are struggling to comply with EU rules, with some purchasing SAF from outside the bloc—a move Walsh described as counterproductive due to the carbon footprint of transporting the fuel.

SAF, derived from bio-based materials like cooking oil, is key to reducing aviation emissions, which account for nearly three percent of global CO2 output.

Despite challenges, Walsh reaffirmed the industry’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 but stressed the need for realistic interim targets. – AFP