Former Trump adviser Bolton indicted for mishandling classified documents

GREENBELT: Former national security adviser John Bolton has been indicted on charges of retaining and transmitting national defense information.

This marks the third time in recent weeks that the Justice Department has secured criminal charges against one of President Trump’s critics.

Bolton’s lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the latest charges.

Court documents revealed last month that Bolton was under federal investigation for potential mishandling of classified information.

President Trump has actively pushed Attorney General Pam Bondi’s Justice Department to bring charges against his perceived adversaries.

Bolton served as US ambassador to the United Nations and White House national security adviser during Trump’s first term.

He later emerged as one of the president’s most vocal critics and described Trump as unfit for office in his memoir.

The charges against Bolton follow recent indictments of former FBI director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Comey is facing charges of making false statements to Congress and obstruction of Congress while James faces bank fraud charges.

Senior Justice Department leaders had been pushing for swift charges against Bolton despite initial concerns from some prosecutors.

FBI agents conducted a search of Bolton’s home and office in August seeking evidence of Espionage Act violations.

Agents seized two cell phones and documents labeled “Trump I-IV” from Bolton’s Maryland home.

They also found confidential records referencing weapons of mass destruction and US strategic communications in his Washington office.

Court records show that a foreign entity hacked Bolton’s email account though details remain redacted.

Bolton’s lawyer has previously stated that the seized records were ordinary documents for a former government official.

Trump himself was previously indicted on Espionage Act violations for handling classified records at his Florida home.

That case was dropped after Trump won reelection in November 2024 despite his not guilty plea.

The case against Bolton is being led by the US Attorney’s office in Maryland.

The same office is separately investigating Democratic Senator Adam Schiff for possible mortgage fraud.

Schiff has denied wrongdoing and has not been charged with any crime. – Reuters