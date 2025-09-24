Gaza aid flotilla organisers report multiple drone attacks at sea

ATHENS: Organisers of a Gaza-bound flotilla carrying humanitarian aid and pro-Palestinian activists stated on Wednesday that several of their boats had been targeted by multiple drones.

The Global Sumud Flotilla reported that more than a dozen explosions were heard around the flotilla as it sailed off Greece late on Tuesday.

Damage was reportedly caused by unidentified objects dropped onto the decks of the vessels.

The group described a coordinated incident involving multiple drones, dropped objects, jammed communications, and explosions heard from a number of boats.

Polish lawmaker Franek Sterczewski, who is on board one of the vessels, posted on social media that there had been 13 attacks on a total of 10 vessels.

He added that three of the ships sustained damage from these incidents.

German human rights activist and flotilla member Yasemin Acar stated in a video that five vessels had been attacked.

She emphasised that the flotilla carries only humanitarian aid and poses no threat to anyone.

“We have no weapons,“ Acar said.

“It is Israel who is killing thousands of people and starving a whole population.”

In an earlier video, Acar said activists had sighted 15 to 16 drones and experienced radio jamming while loud music was heard.

One video posted on the flotilla’s official Instagram page showed an explosion recorded from the vessel Spectre at 0143 GMT.

The Greek coastguard told news agency AFP that a European Union borders agency patrol boat had approached one vessel and saw no evidence of damage.

A coastguard spokeswoman said their operations room was informed of the incident after 2:30 am local time.

“A Frontex patrol vessel went to the scene,“ she said.

“The sailboat was fine.”

She added that those on board mentioned the incident, but it was not determined that it had happened.

The spokeswoman could not confirm whether the alleged incident occurred in international waters.

Contacted at its Warsaw headquarters, Frontex could not immediately confirm or deny the incident.

In another video, Brazilian activist Thiago Avila said four boats had been targeted with drones throwing devices just before another explosion was heard.

The Global Sumud Flotilla set sail from Barcelona earlier this month aiming to break the Israeli blockade of Gaza.

It currently numbers 51 vessels, with most located off the Greek island of Crete.

Vessels waiting to join the flotilla had already been targeted in two suspected drone attacks in Tunisia.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was among those who boarded the flotilla in the North African nation.

Israel stated on Monday it would not allow the flotilla to reach the Palestinian territory.

Israel blocked two previous attempts by activists to reach Gaza by sea in June and July.

The country faces significant international pressure to halt its war in Gaza, where a ground offensive continues in famine-hit Gaza City. – AFP