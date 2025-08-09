Greece wildfire contained but evacuations continue amid strong winds

ATHENS: A wildfire on the outskirts of Athens was contained on Saturday morning, but evacuations continued as strong winds were forecast for the weekend.

At least one person died and homes and farmlands were destroyed on Friday as wildfires, fueled by gale-force winds, spread across Greece.

The worst blaze occurred in Keratea, southwest of Athens, where firefighters found the body of an elderly man in a burned-out building.

A fire brigade spokesperson confirmed the fire was under control but not fully extinguished.

Greece and other Mediterranean nations face increasing wildfire risks due to climate change, scientists warn.

The region around Athens has seen minimal rainfall in months, worsening fire conditions.

Wind gusts of up to 80 kph fanned flames in Keratea, igniting olive orchards and engulfing homes.

Locals wearing makeshift masks helped firefighters as police conducted late-night evacuations.

Smoke still lingered over the area on Saturday, with images showing gutted houses.

Fires near Ancient Olympia and Kefalonia also appeared to subside. - Reuters