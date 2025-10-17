Guyana VP says parliament role offers no immunity to opposition leader

GEORGETOWN: Serving in Guyana’s parliament would not grant immunity to opposition leader and mining businessman Azruddin Mohamed from a United States indictment.

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo confirmed on Thursday that parliamentary status would not protect Mohamed from an indictment issued by a Florida court.

Azruddin and his father Nazar Mohamed face United States sanctions and were indicted this month by the Southern District of Florida court on eleven charges.

The charges include fraud, money laundering, and bribery related to gold exports from Guyana.

Azruddin Mohamed is scheduled to be sworn in as Guyana’s opposition leader by November following his party’s election of sixteen parliamentary members.

Guyana’s attorney general stated last week that both men could face extradition to the United States upon formal request.

The businessmen would retain the right to challenge any approved extradition request within Guyana’s court system.

Azruddin Mohamed informed local media last week that he is assembling a legal team to contest the United States charges. – Reuters