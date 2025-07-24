Hong Kong arrests 18 for forged degrees in talent scheme

HONG KONG: The Immigration Department of Hong Kong has arrested 18 individuals for submitting fraudulent academic credentials under the city’s Top Talent Pass Scheme. This marks the first time authorities have dismantled a syndicate assisting mainland Chinese applicants with forged documents.

The group operated for over a year, processing at least 22 applications with fees reaching HK$2.5 million per case. Total proceeds from the scam are estimated at HK$55 million. Among those detained were five Hong Kong residents, suspected of running the operation, and 13 mainland applicants aged 27 to 47.

Hui Chi-kin, an assistant principal immigration officer, revealed that the syndicate targeted social media users discussing relocation to Hong Kong. They offered a “one-stop service package” that included fake overseas degrees and employment certificates to bypass immigration checks.

The department has vowed to intensify scrutiny of applications and conduct random inspections to prevent further fraud. - Bernama-Xinhua