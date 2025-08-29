Indonesia president orders probe into driver’s death during protests

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s president promised Friday to investigate the death of a motorcycle taxi driver in clashes between protesters and police.

Hundreds of protesters rallied near the Indonesian parliament complex Thursday as anger rose over hefty pay for lawmakers.

This included a monthly housing allowance of 50 million rupiah (US$3,034), nearly ten times the minimum wage in Jakarta.

It followed an earlier protest organised by labour groups demanding better pay and government action against recent mass layoffs.

Police handling of the protests drew strong criticism online after videos circulated on social media showing a black tactical vehicle running over a man.

Affan Kurniawan, a gig motorcycle driver, was killed according to President Prabowo Subianto.

The president expressed “deepest condolences and sympathy” on behalf of the government.

“I have ordered the last night’s incident to be thoroughly and transparently investigated, and that the officers involved be held accountable,“ he said in a statement.

The government will take “the strongest possible actions” if officers are found to have acted against proper conduct and prevailing regulations.

The incident prompted hundreds of drivers to gather near the police mobile brigade headquarters in Central Jakarta on Friday to demand accountability.

Authorities are questioning seven officers in connection with the incident according to Jakarta police chief Asep Edi Suheri.

More protests are planned Friday with university students expected to hold a rally near the Jakarta police headquarters.

The protests are an early challenge for Prabowo who has pledged fast state-driven growth to transform Southeast Asia’s largest economy.

Some of his policies including widespread budget cuts have sparked public discontent.

These cuts were announced earlier this year to fund his flagship free meal programme for schoolchildren and a new sovereign wealth fund. – AFP