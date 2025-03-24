A woman in Indonesia who burnt her cooking was strangled to death last year by her boyfriend. Her skeletal remains were found by the police last Thursday (March 20).

A missing persons’ report about a woman who was not seen for several months led to a police investigation, eventually leading to the discovery.

The victim, identified as EDP, was believed to have been murdered by her boyfriend, identified as Muhammad Rafy Ramadhan after an argument over burnt fried ‘bakso’ in Bantul, Yogyakarta.

Sinar Harian, citing local news publications, reported that the incident occurred on September 25, 2024 while the 23-year-old victim was making fried ‘bakso’ however she left the kitchen to do sweep the living room.

The 24-year-old suspect found that the food had become burnt when he was washing his hands, which angered him. He then “hit the suspect with a broom” five times, as quoted.

Rafy then strangled the victim. While he was doing so, the victim reportedly begged him to let go of her only for her pleas to be denied.

She tried to fight Rafy off by scratching him and eventually fell. He then tried to check her pulse but found her dead after noticing her face turning blue.

After killing her, he hid her body in a room before shifting her corpse to a rented house in the same area.

The body was covered and taken for a ride before being placed in a room at a far end of the rented house. Within two weeks, the corpse began to emit a rotting stench.

Rafy then moved to his friend’s place in Sleman before returning to the scene of crime on December 7 last year and found only her skeletal remains.

On the same day, Rafy packed the victim’s personal belongings in a black plastic bag and brought it with him to Condongcatur and Kaliuran in the Sleman area. Later on December 20, 2024, he took the EDP’s skeletal remains from her family home in Kretek.

He burnt her personal belongings, including her documents and started impersonating EDP by replying to her text messages on her mobile phone, making sure that her family and friends still believed she was alive and well.

Rafy was eventually caught after he aroused suspicion when he often used the victim’s motorcycle, even though she had not been seen for quite a while.