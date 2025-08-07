Israel army chief vows to express military stance without fear

JERUSALEM: Israeli military chief Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir vowed to continue expressing the military’s position “without fear” ahead of a key security cabinet meeting.

The meeting is expected to discuss war plans for Gaza amid reported disagreements between the cabinet and Zamir.

“We will continue to express our position without fear, in a pragmatic, independent, and professional manner,“ Zamir said in a military statement.

Israeli media reported the security cabinet would meet later in the day, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu likely seeking approval for a full Gaza takeover.

Defence Minister Israel Katz earlier stated the military must execute any government decision on Gaza, following reports Zamir opposed the plan.

“We are not dealing with theory—we are dealing with matters of life and death, with the defence of the state,“ Zamir emphasised.

He added the military would act with “responsibility, integrity, and determination” for Israel’s security.

Katz affirmed the military must respect government policies while acknowledging Zamir’s right to express his stance in appropriate forums. – AFP