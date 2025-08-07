Israeli airline El Al Paris offices vandalised with red paint

PARIS: Red paint and slogans were found at the entrance of Israeli airline El Al’s offices in Paris.

Israel has called on French authorities to take action against what it describes as a “barbaric act”.

Anti-Israel and pro-Palestinian messages, including “Free Palestine” and “El Al Genocide Airline”, were scrawled on the building.

The vandalism occurred overnight between Wednesday and Thursday, covering the entrance and pavement in red paint.

Israel’s Transport Minister Miri Regev condemned the act on social media platform X.

She urged French law enforcement to identify and punish those responsible.

Regev linked the incident to French President Emmanuel Macron’s recent statements on Palestinian statehood.

Israel’s ambassador to France, Joshua Zarka, visited the site and called the act “terrorism”.

He said the vandalism aimed to intimidate El Al employees and Israeli citizens.

El Al confirmed no employees were present during the incident.

The airline reiterated its condemnation of violence, particularly anti-Semitic acts.

Earlier in June, Jewish sites in Paris were targeted with green paint.

Three Serbs were arrested in connection with those incidents.

The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict has resulted in significant casualties.

Hamas’s October 2023 attack killed 1,219 people, mostly civilians.

Forty-nine hostages remain in Gaza, with 27 presumed dead.

The Israeli offensive has claimed over 61,000 lives in Gaza, according to local health authorities. – AFP