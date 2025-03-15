  1. World

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits southern Mexico, alarms sound in capital

Reuters
People wait outside their homes and buildings after an alarm warning of a tremor sounded, in Mexico City, Mexico, March 14, 2025. - REUTERSPIXPeople wait outside their homes and buildings after an alarm warning of a tremor sounded, in Mexico City, Mexico, March 14, 2025. - REUTERSPIX

MEXICO CITY: A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck Mexico's southern state of Oaxaca on Friday evening, Mexican authorities and the United States Geological Survey said.

The quake hit near the town of San Miguel Achiutla at a depth of 64 km (40 miles), the USGS said.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on X that no damage had been reported, while the governor of Oaxaca said in a post that emergency protocols had been activated.

The earthquake triggered Mexico City's seismic alarm, sending residents briefly into the streets.