SYDNEY: Multiple airlines have had to cancel or divert their scheduled flights to and from Vanuatu after a massive earthquake struck its capital city Port Vila on Tuesday, according to Xinhua.

A 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck Port Vila on Tuesday, causing “considerable damage” to some buildings, including a shared diplomatic mission, and at least one person was reported dead.

Australia’s national airline Qantas diverted a flight bound for Port Vila from Brisbane, instead sending it on a return trip to New Caledonia’s capital of Noumea, said the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

The airline said on its website that due to an earthquake near Port Vila, it is currently assessing its operations and will provide a further update as soon as possible.

“Due to earthquake activity in Vanuatu and reports of possible damage to Port Vila Airport infrastructure, our return flight between Sydney and Port Vila will not operate on Wednesday (Dec 18, 2024),“ said Australia’s Jetstar on its website.

Virgin Australia has also cancelled its flights scheduled to and from Port Vila on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the flight information displayed on its website. The airline advises guests booked to fly to and from Vanuatu on Tuesday and in the coming days to closely monitor their flight details.

Meanwhile, Fiji Airways had to turn a flight around in mid-air because its pilot was unable to contact Port Vila’s airport to land, said the ABC.