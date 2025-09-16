Ozone layer healing on track for full recovery by mid-century

GENEVA: Earth’s protective ozone layer is healing with the hole expected to disappear completely within decades according to a United Nations report released Tuesday.

The UN’s World Meteorological Organization confirmed the ozone hole over Antarctica was smaller in 2024 than in recent years in what it described as welcome scientific news for planetary health.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stated that the ozone layer’s recovery demonstrates progress is possible when nations heed scientific warnings.

The WMO attributed the reduced depletion partially to natural atmospheric factors that cause annual fluctuations while emphasising the long-term positive trend reflects successful international cooperation.

The organisation published these findings in its Ozone Bulletin 2024 to mark World Ozone Day and the 40th anniversary of the Vienna Convention which first recognised stratospheric ozone depletion as a global problem.

The 1987 Montreal Protocol that followed the convention successfully phased out ozone-depleting substances primarily found in refrigeration and aerosol products.

The agreement has led to the phase-out of over 99% of controlled ozone-depleting substances’ production and consumption according to the WMO.

The ozone layer is now projected to recover to 1980s levels by mid-century significantly reducing risks of skin cancer and ecosystem damage from excessive UV exposure.

Last year’s maximum ozone mass deficit measured 46.1 million tonnes on September 29 which was below the 1990-2020 average.

Scientists observed a delayed onset of ozone depletion through September followed by rapid recovery after reaching the maximum deficit.

This persistent later onset has been identified as a robust indication of initial recovery of the Antarctic ozone hole according to the bulletin.

The WMO and UN Environment Programme co-sponsor scientific assessments of ozone depletion every four years.

The most recent 2022 assessment indicated the ozone layer should recover to 1980 values by approximately 2066 over Antarctica and 2040 for the rest of the world if current policies remain unchanged. – AFP