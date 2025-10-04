Shein found guilty of copyright infringement by Swedish court

STOCKHOLM: A Swedish court has ruled that online fast-fashion retailer Shein infringed the copyright of smaller Swedish rival Nelly by using its photographs without permission.

The Patent and Market Court found that Shein’s Ireland-based subsidiary Infinite Styles Ecommerce made unauthorised copies of pictures owned by Nelly.

The court determined that Infinite Styles Ecommerce used these copied photographs on Shein’s Swedish website.

Nelly, which operates e-commerce platform Nelly.com and its own apparel brand, filed the copyright infringement lawsuit in September 2024.

The court approved Nelly’s request for a 500,000 Swedish crown fine against Infinite Styles Ecommerce, equivalent to approximately $53,400.

A Shein spokesperson stated the company is committed to protecting intellectual property rights and takes all infringement claims seriously.

Shein confirmed that the images in question were removed swiftly from their platform.

The court ordered Infinite Styles Ecommerce to pay Nelly’s legal costs plus interest.

However, the court dismissed Nelly’s claims against two other Shein entities including parent company Roadget Business.

Nelly was ordered to pay the legal costs for the two dismissed Shein entities.

Nelly CEO Helena Karlinder-Ostlundh expressed mixed feelings about the verdict despite welcoming the favourable aspects.

Karlinder-Ostlundh stated the company was disappointed and surprised by the overall ruling and might consider appealing the decision. – Reuters