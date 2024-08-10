Trump promises ‘stronger than ever’ US-Israel relationship if he wins election

WASHINGTON: Former US President Donald Trump said that if he became the president again, the relationship between Israel and the United States (US) would be even stronger than ever before, reported Sputnik.

“If and when I’m President of the US, it (Israel-US ties) will, once again, be stronger and closer than it ever was before,“ Trump said on Monday evening during an event in Florida.

Trump added that he was committed to protecting the Jewish state and American Jewish communities, pledging to prevent threats against Israel and support its fight against terrorism.

On Oct 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, fighters of Palestinian movement Hamas infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians, and took hostages.

Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. The Israel Defence Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip and announced a complete blockade of the enclave. The death toll from the Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip since October 7 has exceeded 41,900, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza.