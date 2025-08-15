  1. World

Turkey condemns Israeli settlement plan as illegal under international law

  • 2025-08-15 09:28 AM
Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and a woman hold a map that shows the long-frozen E1 settlement scheme, that would split East Jerusalem from the occupied West Bank, on the day of a press conference near the Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, August 14, 2025. - REUTERSPIXIsraeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and a woman hold a map that shows the long-frozen E1 settlement scheme, that would split East Jerusalem from the occupied West Bank, on the day of a press conference near the Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, August 14, 2025. - REUTERSPIX

ANKARA: Turkey condemns Israel’s settlement plan aimed at dividing the West Bank and cutting it off from East Jerusalem, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Thursday, adding the decision was a total violation of international law.

“This step... totally disregards international law and United Nations resolutions; targets the State of Palestine’s territorial integrity, the basis for a two-state solution, and hopes for peace,“ it said in a statement, reiterating that the establishment of an independent Palestinian state was the only way to achieve lasting peace. - Reuters